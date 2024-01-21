Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film collects close to 2 crore with 60,000 tickets sold

Fighter advance booking: The audience has started warming to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter which is four days away from release. The film has collected close to ₹2 crore in advance booking as per a report on Sacnilk.com. It has been directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and is releasing on the first anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster. Also read: Fighter trailer launch: 5 things Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand said at the event Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter trailer.

Fighter advance booking collection

As per the report, 59,336 tickets worth ₹1.95 crore have been sold for Fighter's 6,426 shows. This includes 24,186 tickets worth ₹63.8 lakh for Hindi 2D version and 30,903 tickets worth ₹1.05 crore for Hindi 3D version. The film is also releasing in IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D formats.

More about Fighter

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. Presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film will hit the screens on January 25 ahead of the extended Republic Day weekend.

According to Fighter's official synopsis, the film is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. "They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it read.

Inviting cinelovers to watch the film, Siddharth Anand had said at the trailer launch event, “Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether."

