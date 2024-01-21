close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film collects close to 2 crore with 60,000 tickets sold

Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film collects close to 2 crore with 60,000 tickets sold

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 21, 2024 10:50 AM IST

Fighter advance booking: The aerial-action film is set to release on January 25 and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Fighter advance booking: The audience has started warming to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter which is four days away from release. The film has collected close to 2 crore in advance booking as per a report on Sacnilk.com. It has been directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and is releasing on the first anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster. Also read: Fighter trailer launch: 5 things Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand said at the event

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter trailer.
Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter trailer.

Fighter advance booking collection

As per the report, 59,336 tickets worth 1.95 crore have been sold for Fighter's 6,426 shows. This includes 24,186 tickets worth 63.8 lakh for Hindi 2D version and 30,903 tickets worth 1.05 crore for Hindi 3D version. The film is also releasing in IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D formats.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

More about Fighter

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. Presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film will hit the screens on January 25 ahead of the extended Republic Day weekend.

According to Fighter's official synopsis, the film is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. "They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it read.

Inviting cinelovers to watch the film, Siddharth Anand had said at the trailer launch event, “Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On