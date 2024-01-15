Fighter trailer launch: 5 things Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand said at the event

Hrithik Roshan, along with co-stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and director Siddharth Anand, reunited for the Fighter trailer launch event in Mumbai on Monday. While Deepika Padukone and Karan Singh Grover were not present at the trailer launch, Hrithik took it upon himself to thank Siddharth and his team for making the aerial action movie. It is all set to hit theatres on January 25. Here is what the Fighter team said at the event: Akshay Oberoi, Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor at Fighter trailer launch.

Hrithik wants their work to speak for itself

The Fighter team didn't engage in extensive promotions for the film. Talking about it, Hrithik said, “Time for our work to speak for us, this is something I would choose." Also read: Fighter trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone give it their all in intense air battle over Kashmir. Watch

Hrithik hails Siddharth Anand, Akshay Oberoi, Anil Kapoor

Hrithik was all praise for Siddharth Anand, Anil Kapoor and others. Amid loud cheers and whistles, Hrithik said, “Thank you to the universe for surrounding me with crazy, mad insane passionate human beings. (I'm thankful) for the opportunity to be working with someone as crazy, as passionate as Sid Anand and to be as courageous, passionate, and insane as Anil sir.”

Hrithik also praised Akshay and called him “another crazy, crazy fighter”. Thanking co-producer Mamta, the actor said, “Without Mamta Anand, Sid would not be able to able to complete his vision. Thank you very much.”

Siddharth Anand called Fighter a team effort

Siddharth said Fighter is nothing like his earlier action films. He said, "Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether. Everyone has helped us, it's a team effort, this is not a one-man show. Everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving (final) touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here."

Anil Kapoor talked about his takeaways from the film

Anil Kapoor, who plays the Commanding Officer Rocky in the film, said it has taught him discipline. “It has been a phenomenal journey and I hope this journey continues even after the release. This film has taught me discipline, selfless work. Today is Army Day, it is a great day to launch the trailer. I'm overwhelmed with the reaction and it is a pleasure working with Hrithik, Sid, and all of them,” he said.

Hrithik hails Fighter makers

Fighter is said to have been made on a budget of ₹250 crore and reportedly has much heavier action scenes than Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Thanking the producers, Hrithik said, "(Thank you to) Ajit and Viacom to be as crazy and insane to back and empower preposterous and ridiculous visions such as Fighter. I'm just incredibly blessed to be surrounded by human beings who have given everything of themselves for the sake of great cinema. To have this humility and the courage to give everything (to the film)."

