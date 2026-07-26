Indian Idol 16 winner is Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha; singer reacts to the win

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singer expresses excitement about her win

Jyotirmayee is also a celebrated singer in the Odia music Industry, dedicated herself to healing cancer patients through music therapy before stepping onto the Indian Idol stage. “Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learned along the way,” she said in a statement.

Odia singer Jyotirmayee Nayak has won Season 16 of Indian Idol.

The winner of Indian Idol Season 16 was announced on Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television. Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha has been crowned the winner of the season. Her performance of the song Saiyaan O Saiyaan seems to have cinched her win on the show over fellow finalists Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla.

Jyotirmayee Nayak's Indian Idol journey

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Throughout her journey on the show, Jyotirmayee won the hearts of the judges with her performances, including a melodious rendition of O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi, which earned a standing ovation from veteran actor Hema Malini. Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain moved Leena Chandavarkar. Her other performances throughout the show were also received well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Throughout her journey on the show, Jyotirmayee won the hearts of the judges with her performances, including a melodious rendition of O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi, which earned a standing ovation from veteran actor Hema Malini. Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain moved Leena Chandavarkar. Her other performances throughout the show were also received well. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The singer also expressed her gratitude to the TV channel and Fremantle for giving her the platform to grow as an artist. “A heartfelt thank you to our judges, Aditya bhaiya, the entire crew, everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to make this journey so special, my family, friends, and every single person who believed in me and voted for me. This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible. I hope to continue making music that touches hearts, keeps me learning, and makes everyone proud,” she added.

The grand finale of Indian Idol 16

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The star-studded Grand Finale was made memorable with the presence of judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, along with celebrated musical icons and special guests Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar, who added to the grandeur of the evening with their presence and performances. Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla performed and gave their best at the finale, but Jyotirmayee was the one to blow everyone away. Congratulations poured in for the singer on social media.