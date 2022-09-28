Indian Idol faces boycott calls on Twitter after contestant Rito Raba’s elimination from top 15: ‘Not fair’

Singing reality show Indian Idol season 13 is under fire once again after contestant Rito Raba’s elimination from the Top 15. The show recently wrapped up its auditions across India and shared its final list of the top 15 contestants. It included names like Vineet Singh, Sanchari Sengupta, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Shivam Singh, Sonakshi Kar, Navdeep Wadali, Senjuti Das, Chirag Kotwal, Kavya Limaye, Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Pritam Roy, Debosmita Roy and Shagun Pathak. Also read: Neha Kakkar welcomes Falguni Pathak on Indian Idol

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After finding out about Rito Raba’s elimination, several fans took to Twitter and questioned the creditability of the show and its judges. While some started the trending hashtag ‘Boycott Indian Idol’, others demanded to bring back Arunachal Pradesh’s Rito Raba.

A user wrote on Twitter, “Nowadays nothing is real, In the name of reality shows ( Indian Idol, Saregama and many many more ) there are just looting the audiences and just to gain more viewership ’TRP’ It’s really sad to know our brother RITO RIBA got eliminated in Top14.” “this is not fair yaar, Rito is sensational, He is far better than all others, he should be in top 15,” added another one.

Twitter users call for a boycott of Indian Idol 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Rito Raba, earlier Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna, tweeted, “Amazed by the immeasurable talents that our #NorthEast people have. Once again a son of the proud soil of #ArunachalPradesh have lifted the spirits of the Northeast and made it to the National Platform with his enchanting and melodious voice. More power to him.”

Indian Idol 13 is being hosted by Aditya Narayan. Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show. Previously, the show was called scripted and fake when Neha Kakkar was spotted welcoming Falguni Pathak amid their remake feud. They shared the stage for the Navratri special episode, days after Falguni amplified criticism over Neha’s O Sanjna Song beinga recreation of her hit 90s track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON