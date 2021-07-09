Inside Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's wedding anniversary party: Cakes, flowers and dancing to Biwi No 1

Actor-couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday with cakes, chocolates, flowers and dance at their home. The couple shared several pictures and videos, giving a glimpse of their celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya also wrote notes for each other on the occasion. In the pictures, Divyanka is seen wearing a maroon dress while Vivek sported a black t-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Divyanka shared a series of photos with Vivek as they posed for the camera. In the pictures on Instagram, they were seen giving different poses--from goofy to grooving. She captioned her post, "Party is 'You Next To Me'! Best decision was getting married to you...you made all the other following decisions easy for me. Happy 5th Anniversary my love @vivekdahiya."

Reacting to her post, singer and Divyanka' Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya wrote, "Happy Anniversary Div & Vivek." Actor Shweta Tiwari wished, "Happy anniversary love birds." Actor Krishna Mukherjee said, "Happy Anniversary." Actor Sweety Walia commented, "Awww happiest anniversary love birds stay blessed."

Taking to Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi shared several pictures.

Divyanka Tripathi dropped a few photos on her Instagram Stories,

Fans also showered them with love in the comments section. A fan said, "Happy Anniversary the most cute and sweet couple seeing you two grow up together during these five years is such a beautiful thing. May happiness always be with you both." Another said, "My Whole Frigging Heart! Happy Anniversary My Babiess!" "Both are perfect each other Happy 5th wedding Anniversary Pure souls met on 8th July 2016 Big Best wedding Day & Very Precious Day Stay Blessed together Nazar Na Lagge," commented another fan.

Vivek Dahiya also shared a post on Instagram with several photos of him and Divyanka Tripathi posing inside their car. While Vivek sported a white t-shirt and jeans, Dahiya opted for a white ensemble dress. Vivek captioned the post, "Happy 5 my donut. You did splendid, congratulations! Continue being the awesome YOU which makes it easier being ME. @divyankatripathidahiya."

Fans wished the couple in the comments section. A fan said, "Now you know why I said you set the bar high… YOU DO! Happy anniversary my babies." Another said, "Finally most a waited pict today happy anniversary divek will always love you both forever." "Happy anniversary divek, love you both," commented a third.

Vivek took to Instagram Stories and shared pictures.

Vivek shared picture of chocolates that Divyanka bought for him.

Vivek gave glimpses of his anniversary celebration with Divyanka.

Divyanka and Vivek celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday

Vivek also dropped clips of the couple dancing to Biwi No 1 song.

Vivek also took to Instagram Stories and gave glimpses of his anniversary celebration with Divyanka. He shared several pictures of the cakes and also of chocolates that his wife bought for him. He captioned the photo, "On her way back from her KKK conference my donut got me chocolates @divyankatripathidahiya." He also dropped clips of the couple dancing inside their home to the title track of the 1999 film Biwi No 1.

Divyanka and Vivek got married in Bhopal on July 8, 2016, a few months after getting engaged. They got engaged on January 16, 2016.

Divyanka shot to fame after featuring in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, which aired from 2006 to 2009. She then starred in shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. In 2017, she and Vivek won the dance reality show Nach Baliye. She will be seen next in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.