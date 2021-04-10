Inside Friends Reunion shoot: Jennifer Aniston's friend, Matthew Perry share glimpses of the set

Fans of the American sitcom Friends have been waiting long enough for the reunion and going by the pictures that have landed online, the filming has begun. On Friday, fans of the show were treated to inside pictures from the shoot. Andrea Bendewald, who is one of Jennifer Aniston's oldest friends, took to her Instagram and shared pictures of sipping on coffee on the sets of the Central Perk, which is situated at Warner Bros. Studio.

In the now-deleted picture, she also shared a glimpse of the famous couch from the show. However, Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc were not seen.

Not only Andrea but Matthew too shared and deleted a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets. Fans managed to get a screenshot. Matthew channelled his inner Chandler Bing while sharing the now-deleted picture with the caption, "Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends."

Also Read: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 4: Marvel fans furious after John Walker taints Captain America's legacy

The Friends Reunion was scheduled to film last summer. However, the Covid-19 pandemic led to the delay in plans. David Schwimmer, who essayed the role of Ross in Friends, appeared on The Graham Norton Show recently and re-confirmed that the actors were appearing as themselves and not their respective roles on the show.

"We're not in character ... we're all ourselves, the real people," he said before teasing, "But there is one section, I don't want to give away -- where we all read something."

When asked if he studied up the show ahead of the highly-anticipated reunion, Schwimmer confessed, "You know, It's really funny. I should have been doing that. And I really have very little excuse. But I haven't been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 episodes."

Friends premiered its series finale episode in 2004. The special reunion episode is scheduled to premiere later this year.