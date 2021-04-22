Home / Entertainment / Tv / Inside Pavitra Punia's lockdown birthday party with boyfriend Eijaz Khan. See pics
tv

Inside Pavitra Punia's lockdown birthday party with boyfriend Eijaz Khan. See pics

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 14, celebrated her birthday amid the Covid-19 induced restrictions. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia pose for a selfie.

Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, amid the Covid-19 lockdown in Mumbai. Eijaz took to Instagram to wish his 'baby' a happy birthday, and post pictures of the party.

"Happy budday baby..... keep smiling.. keep shining.. i love you.. #lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek . too much cake ho gaya," he wrote in his caption. In the photos, Pavitra posed with a bunch of balloons, and with Eijaz.

"@eijazkhan I love you to the moon and back love 🌀✨❤️ the precious gift of my life ❤️," she wrote in the comments section of Eijaz's post, while others such as Manu Punjabi took the opportunity to extend their best wishes to her.

Eijaz and Pavitra met during Bigg Boss 14, and while he initially rejected her advances, he eventually confessed his feeling to her as well. Since the show's conclusion, they've been spotted together on numerous occasions, and often feature on each other's Instagram accounts.

Also read: Step inside Pavitra Punia's house, with walk-in closet and kitchen that reminds her of village she grew up in

The couple has also been fielding questions about a possible wedding. In an interview with a leading daily, Eijaz said that if all goes well, they will marry this year. "Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi (there is still some effort to be put in before we marry but it will happen at the right moment). We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le (we are working on getting our respective sides around) and then we will think about marriage," he said.

