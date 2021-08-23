Inside Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor's baby shower, featuring cake and balloons. See pics

Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child together. But before the due date, a baby shower was hosted for Ruchikaa and pictures of her and Shaheer from the function have been shared online.

In a video from the party, a pregnant Ruchikaa was seated on a chair with a colourful cake placed in front of her. She cut the cake and offered a slice to Shaheer before she bit into it. A colourful balloon arch was placed behind her.

A customised light instalment with the words 'baby Sheikh' was also placed at the party. A placard cut out in the shape of an onesie was also spotted in the party pictures. The couple also posed together for a few pictures.

The couple is yet to release an official statement about them expecting a baby. It was reported earlier this year that Shaheer and Ruchikaa are expecting their first child. Shaheer also shared a picture of Ruchikaa and their family, debuting her baby bump and confirming the pregnancy rumours.

While fans eagerly await the good news, Shaheer is preparing to appear in Pavitra Rishta 2. The actor is stepping into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the show. He will play Manav while Ankita Lokhande is returning as Archana.

Following his casting announcement and the release of the first pictures from the sets, Shaheer took to Instagram and penned a note for fans. "When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty. Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. #pavitrarishta2," he said.