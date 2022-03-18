Inside Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh's Holi celebration. See pics

Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh and Vineeta Singh celebrated Holi with their respective families this year. All of them shared pictures and videos from the celebrations on their Instagram handles. Ashneer Grover shared a video of his kids playing holi inside their house. (Also Read: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal accepts making a few deals he shouldn't have, says he wasn't 'thinking straight')

Aman shared boomerang videos with his wife Priya Dagar and their daughters Mia and Adaa Gupta. He captioned the post, “Let the child in you be free this Holi and forever. Don’t Hold back. Just Let Go. Happy Holi.” In the pictures, Aman is seen playing Holi with his family and friends.

One fan commented on Aman's photo, “You must've used Boat waterproof earphones while playing holi.” Another person wrote, “Kitni pyari family hai (Your family is so cute).” Many fans wished him “Happy Holi” in the comments section.

Anupam and his wife Anchal Kumar also shared videos and pictures from the Holi celebration on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Holi has multiple significances but for us it is a time to shed your inhibitions, be joyful and renew. Wish you and your family love and rainbows. #HappyHoli … khelte raho, badhte raho."

In the photos and videos, Anupam is seen in a small inflatable pool with Anchal and their daughter. While many fans wished Anupam and his family a “Happy Holi,” one fan joked, “How did you fit in that pool?"

Ashneer shared a clip on his Instagram Stories in which, his children were seen playing Holi.

Ashneer Grover shared a video in which his kids were seen playing Holi.

Vineeta posted a photo with her son on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the picture, “Happy Holi folks.”

Vineeta Singh celebrates holi with her son.

Ghazal shared a photo of her newly born son's toe in pink filter and her hands on her Instagram Stories. She captioned it, “Happy Holi, from all of us to all of you.”

Ghazal Alagh shares picture from her Holi celebration.

Shark Tank India was a huge hit with the sharks becoming celebrities in themselves. Several of the shows moments and sharks' lines became popular memes. The last episode of the show aired last month.

