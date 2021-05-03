Inside Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale’s wedding: Bride makes grand entry, groom kisses her hands after jaimala

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot in Jalandhar last week, on April 26. Even though the wedding festivities are over, the two continue to delight fans with unseen pictures and videos from the various ceremonies.

On Sunday, Sugandha shared two videos from the wedding. The first one was a clip from the jaimala ceremony, in which she and Sanket were seen exchanging garlands, as their friends and family members cheered them on. He then kissed her hands and put his arms around her to pose for pictures. The other video was of her grand entry on a doli.

Sanket posted the video of the jaimala ritual on his one Instagram page and wrote, “Maharashtra chi ‘Soon’ @sugandhamishra23. Punjab da ‘Damad’ @drrrsanket.”

Sugandha shared pictures of her bridal look, and of her posing in a yellow satin robe with her name written on the back. She also posted a gallery of photos with Sanket doing various rituals, including taking the pheras. They also posed with their parents in some of the pictures.

Sugandha and Sanket have been sharing pictures and videos from their wedding festivities on Instagram, with the hashtag ‘Suket’ (an amalgamation of their names). In one clip from their ring ceremony, he could be seen getting emotional as he expressed his love for her in a romantic speech. She then wiped his tears away.

The couple has also been posting fun videos. One clip showed Sanket calling Sugandha ‘Mrs Bhosale’ but she responded by addressing him as ‘Mr Mishra’, leaving him stumped.

Earlier, Sanket told Pinkvilla that he was supposed to tie the knot with Sugandha last year but their wedding was pushed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he said.