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Internet outraged by television show Mahadev and Sons for romanticising domestic abuse: ‘This is disgusting’

The series Mahadev & Sons airs on Colors and streams digitally on JioHotstar. A scene from the latest episode has sparked backlash

Jun 16, 2026 06:15 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Mahadev & Sons, the television show starring Shakti Anand, Garvita Sadhwani and Sneha Wagh, has found itself at the centre of a controversy. The show which airs on Colors has ignited the debate of portraying domestic abuse on television, after an episode from it featured the male lead Dheeraj slapping Rajji and hurting her.

Mahadev & Sons scene triggers backlash

A scene involving domestic abuse in Mahadev & Sons has caught the attention of many.

In the scene, which many X users complained about on the platform, Dheeraj (Aasim Khan) was seen slapping Rajji (Garvita Sadhwani), pushing her, and physically intimidating her. He pins her down on the bed and even burns her hand when it touches the hot iron. As she screams, he says that he will never have any feelings for her and their relationship feels like a trap, and he only has hatred for her.

How internet reacted

“Domestic abuse is NOT a joke, and glorifying it in the name of love is highly irresponsible of the makers. Kids watch these shows. What message are you sending? Is it okay to treat your partner this way and to tolerate it if it’s done to you? Do better,” read a comment.

The show Mahadev & Sons was created and written by Saurabh Tewari. It airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm IST.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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