Is Shalin Bhanot planning to get married to Dalljiet Kaur again? Actor reacts with demand for apology
Shalin Bhanot took to Instagram to react to buzz that he is planning to get married to Dalljiet Kaur again, calling it “false and completely fabricated news.”
Recently, Shalin Bhanot’s personal life became the subject of intense speculation after reports claimed that the actor was considering remarrying his ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur. The rumours quickly gained traction online. Shalin has now addressed the buzz, dismissing the claims and revealing that he is contemplating legal action against those spreading the false reports.
Shalin Bhanot reacts
The actor was recently spotted at the screening of Diljit Dosanjh’s film Main Vaapas Aaunga in Mumbai, where he posed for the paparazzi as cameras captured his appearance. Later, a paparazzi page on Instagram shared a reel from the premiere showing him posing for the camera. The video was posted with a claim that he has decided to marry Dalljiet Kaur again.
Shalin later came across the reel and responded sharply in the comments section, visibly upset over the misleading claim.
“This is absolutely FALSE and completely fabricated news. As a media page, you have a professional responsibility to verify facts before spreading absolute lies about someone's personal life just for views,” Shalin wrote.
He added, “Delete this post immediately and issue an official apology post on your page for spreading misinformation. Consider this a warning—failing to comply will leave me with no choice but to initiate strict legal action against you and your company.”{{/usCountry}}
He added, “Delete this post immediately and issue an official apology post on your page for spreading misinformation. Consider this a warning—failing to comply will leave me with no choice but to initiate strict legal action against you and your company.”{{/usCountry}}
Shalin's response soon gained attention online, with several social media users coming forward to support the actor for speaking out against misinformation. Meanwhile, Dalljiet has not commented on the buzz yet.{{/usCountry}}
Shalin's response soon gained attention online, with several social media users coming forward to support the actor for speaking out against misinformation. Meanwhile, Dalljiet has not commented on the buzz yet.{{/usCountry}}
More about Shalin and Dalljiet Kaur{{/usCountry}}
More about Shalin and Dalljiet Kaur{{/usCountry}}
Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur met on the sets of the television show Kulvaddhu and got married in 2009. The couple welcomed their son, Jaydon, in 2014.
Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot separated in 2015, citing domestic violence, before officially ending their marriage the same year. Their split made headlines at the time, with Dalljiet making several allegations against Shalin, leading to a long legal dispute.
In 2023, she tied the knot with Kenyan businessman Nikhil Patel and moved to Nairobi with Jaydon. However, the marriage reportedly ended less than a year later, and Dalljiet returned to India.
Dalljiet had a troubled marriage with her husband, Nikhil Patel. The actor accused him of having an extramarital affair. Nikhil later sent a legal notice to the actor asking her to collect all her belongings from his house in Kenya. Following this, Dalljiet got a stay order against Nikhil which put a stay on Nikhil from evicting her and her child Jaydon, along with prohibiting him from throwing any of her belongings away.
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