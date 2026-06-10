Is Shalin Bhanot planning to get married to Dalljiet Kaur again? Actor reacts with demand for apology

Recently, Shalin Bhanot’s personal life became the subject of intense speculation after reports claimed that the actor was considering remarrying his ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur. The rumours quickly gained traction online. Shalin has now addressed the buzz, dismissing the claims and revealing that he is contemplating legal action against those spreading the false reports.

Shalin Bhanot reacts

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur met on the sets of the television show Kulvaddhu and got married in 2009.

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The actor was recently spotted at the screening of Diljit Dosanjh’s film Main Vaapas Aaunga in Mumbai, where he posed for the paparazzi as cameras captured his appearance. Later, a paparazzi page on Instagram shared a reel from the premiere showing him posing for the camera. The video was posted with a claim that he has decided to marry Dalljiet Kaur again.

Shalin later came across the reel and responded sharply in the comments section, visibly upset over the misleading claim.

“This is absolutely FALSE and completely fabricated news. As a media page, you have a professional responsibility to verify facts before spreading absolute lies about someone's personal life just for views,” Shalin wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Delete this post immediately and issue an official apology post on your page for spreading misinformation. Consider this a warning—failing to comply will leave me with no choice but to initiate strict legal action against you and your company.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Delete this post immediately and issue an official apology post on your page for spreading misinformation. Consider this a warning—failing to comply will leave me with no choice but to initiate strict legal action against you and your company.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shalin's response soon gained attention online, with several social media users coming forward to support the actor for speaking out against misinformation. Meanwhile, Dalljiet has not commented on the buzz yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shalin's response soon gained attention online, with several social media users coming forward to support the actor for speaking out against misinformation. Meanwhile, Dalljiet has not commented on the buzz yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} More about Shalin and Dalljiet Kaur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More about Shalin and Dalljiet Kaur {{/usCountry}}

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Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur met on the sets of the television show Kulvaddhu and got married in 2009. The couple welcomed their son, Jaydon, in 2014.

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot separated in 2015, citing domestic violence, before officially ending their marriage the same year. Their split made headlines at the time, with Dalljiet making several allegations against Shalin, leading to a long legal dispute.

In 2023, she tied the knot with Kenyan businessman Nikhil Patel and moved to Nairobi with Jaydon. However, the marriage reportedly ended less than a year later, and Dalljiet returned to India.

Dalljiet had a troubled marriage with her husband, Nikhil Patel. The actor accused him of having an extramarital affair. Nikhil later sent a legal notice to the actor asking her to collect all her belongings from his house in Kenya. Following this, Dalljiet got a stay order against Nikhil which put a stay on Nikhil from evicting her and her child Jaydon, along with prohibiting him from throwing any of her belongings away.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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