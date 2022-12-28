Ishwar Thakur of FIR fame says he cannot afford diapers as he battles illness, using newspaper: 'I am very critical'

Actor Ishwar Thakur of FIR and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame has said he is struggling with an acute financial crisis, while suffering from a kidney disease. The actor has shared his plight about not being able to afford diapers for himself or his ailing mom. Also read: Sheezan Khan's sisters call him 'innocent', say he has been framed: ‘Don't take our silence for weakness'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishwar has worked in several comedy shows including May I Come In Madam and Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, but has been unable to get work owing to his condition. He said his legs are swollen and he is unable to hold his urine now and is therefore forced to use paper and old newspapers.

He told Aajtak.com about his condition, “I don't even have the money to buy diapers, so I am using old newspapers as a substitute. I cannot get myself treated by a good doctor because I cannot afford it. Earlier, I was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for my condition, but I've stopped that as well as I don't have any money now.”

He added, "I am very critical. Death seems better than this life now. But I cannot leave my mother and brother in this condition alone, so I continue to fight."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishwar also said that his mom has been bedridden since the Covid-19 lockdown and urinates in bed. His brother suffers from schizophrenia and has now been shifted to an ashram instead of a government hospital due to the financial crisis of the family.

Ishwar also said that he finds it tough to move around with a swollen leg and has given some auditions, but as soon as the producers get to know of his condition, they avoid giving him work out of fear that if something happens to him on sets, they will be held responsible for it.

He has also revealed that many of his former colleagues have helped him financially over a period of last few years, but he is still struggling with the crisis. The Sonu Sood foundation had also provided him help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.