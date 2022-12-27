Sheezan Khan's sisters call him 'innocent', say he has been framed: ‘Don't take our silence for weakness'

Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, the sisters of actor Sheezan Khan, have requested people to give their family privacy. He is currently in police custody in Tunisha Sharma's death case. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a statement. They called their brother Sheezan 'an innocent guy', who 'has been framed without an application of mind'. Calling both the families ‘victims at this point', they also said that people should give them 'space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first'. (Also Read | Sheezan Khan's family breaks silence in Tunisha Sharma death case, seeks privacy)

The statement read, "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. A death is a painful situation everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected Families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first."

"It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another is arrested. Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been framed without an application of mind. This situation has been overwhelming for the family members and we'd like to take this time to co-operate with the police and let the truth come out," it continued.

"We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph. Also, please do not take our silence for weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy," ended the note. It was posted with a folded hands emoji.

Sheezan was arrested on Sunday on charges of abetment to suicide following the death of his Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-actor Tunisha, with whom he recently broke up. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the television serial on December 24. Her last rites will be held on Tuesday at the Mira Road crematorium in Mumbai.

Earlier, her mother said that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha's mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested. On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent Sheezan to police custody for four days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON