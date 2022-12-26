Sheezan Khan's family breaks silence in Tunisha Sharma death case, seeks privacy: 'He is cooperating with Mumbai police'

Actor Sheezan Khan's family has shared an official statement after he was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide in the Tunisha Sharma death case. Tunisha, who was Sheezan's co-star and his ex-girlfriend, was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. Sheezan was remanded to police custody for four days after being presented in court on Sunday. Also read: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Cine workers' association demand SIT probe

Now Sheezan's family has issued a statement to the media. It read, “To everyone who's been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It's upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings.”

It further added, “We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now".

Tunisha and Sheezan were starring in the ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. In the show, Tunisha essayed the role of Shehzaadi Mariam while Sheezan featured as Ali Baba. It aired on SAB TV.

Earlier, news agency ANI reported, Tunisha and Sheezaan were in a relationship and had broken up a few days ago. She was reportedly under stress, which drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Sheezan was taken to the Vasai court on Sunday.

"Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," Sheezan said during interrogation, reported ANI quoting police sources.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Tunisha's mother claimed Sheezan deceived her daughter. "Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months," PTI quoted her saying. "Sheezan should be punished. He should not be spared. I have lost my child," she further alleged.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

