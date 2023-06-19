'It was really difficult to process…', Lisa Vanderpump reveals the immidiate aftermath post Scandoval revelation

The Scandoval scandal that rocked Vanderpump Rules catapulted the reality TV show into a nationwide phenomenon. Executive producer Lisa Vanderpump has finally opened up about the challenges of being on camera during that tumultuous time, revealing her honest and sometimes conflicting feelings about the whole ordeal. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vanderpump shed light on the immediate aftermath and the rollercoaster of emotions that followed.

Lisa Vanderpump poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington,(AP)

"It was really difficult to process," Vanderpump confessed. "For the cameras to suddenly be picked up to capture the moment was essential, but as the executive producer, I wanted it. In front of the camera, I could have done without it."

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump also revealed her foresight regarding the magnitude of the Scandoval situation. Despite the chaos unfolding, she admitted to shedding many tears—for her friend and for the sheer gravity of the situation. "I was devastated for [Ariana Madix] initially, but I also knew that the fallout of this was going to be huge. Now, if I'm really honest, as a producer, how can you not be caught up in this dynamic that you want to capture? It was moving so quickly."

The scandal even reached unprecedented heights when Vanderpump Rules was mentioned at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Vanderpump expressed her astonishment, stating, "This went to a whole other level. I went to the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and it was mentioned in the president's roast. They brought it up twice! I'm sitting there thinking, 'What on earth actually happened to get here?'"

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

However, Vanderpump emphasized that the scandal was more than just an affair. It involved a myriad of complicated components that deeply unsettled everyone involved. "We had Ariana defending Raquel. We had Raquel talking to Ariana about her relationship while she was sleeping with her significant other. We'd seen Tom and Ariana grow together over nine years—building a business, living together, buying a house, talking about fertility treatment. "

As Vanderpump peels back the layers of the Scandoval scandal, Vanderpump Rules fans eagerly await the forthcoming season, ready to delve into the drama, emotions, and unexpected twists that have become synonymous with the show. One thing is certain: Vanderpump's candid revelations have only fueled the anticipation for the next chapter of Vanderpump Rules.