Jaan Kumar Sanu says he looked ‘very fat’ in initial Bigg Boss 14 episodes, has lost 22 kgs since then

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu said that he has lost 22 kgs since the time he first entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. He said that he looked ‘very fat’ in the initial episodes and blamed his weight gain on the two-week quarantine before going on the show.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, who weighed 92 kgs when Bigg Boss 14 began, said that he lost 14 kgs while on the show but called it an ‘unhealthy weight loss’. After his eviction, he decided to ‘keep a check’ on himself and lost eight more kgs.

Talking to a leading daily, Jaan said, “Post coming out of Bigg Boss 14, I saw a few initial episodes of mine and I didn’t look that great onscreen. I was looking very fat in fact. The problem is the 14 days quarantine that we were in before entering the Bigg Boss house. I ate a lot that time and the chef at the hotel was a Bengali. He just kept feeding me food. I was just eating all the time and when I entered the BB house I was 92 kg. I dropped some weight inside the Bigg Boss house. When I came out of the house I was 78.”

Jaan labelled his weight loss inside the Bigg Boss house ‘unhealthy’ and said that it was caused by stress, eating less due to limited ration and lack of interest in eating due to the ‘atmosphere in the house’. “Then when I came out I decided that this unhealthy weight loss, I will make up for it and I’ll keep a check on myself. Then I lost 8 more kilos and I am 70 now,” he said.

Now, Jaan works out every day and even eats vitamin-rich meals. Last month, he shared a picture of his transformation and said that he has ‘never felt fitter’. He also thanked his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Eijaz Khan for ‘harassing (him) and pushing (him) hard during those workouts in the BB house’.