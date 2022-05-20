Jaaved Jaaferi says he would love to be a part of Takeshi's Castle reboot, but hasn't been approached yet

Jaaved Jaaferi has said that he would love to be part of the Takeshi's Castle reboot. The actor used to do commentary for the Hindi-dubbed version of the Japanese game show, which aired in Japan in the late 90s and in India on the Pogo Channel in 2005. The reality show featured several contestants performing fun but challenging physical tasks, and Jaaved's commentary was a crucial part of its experience. Also Read| When Jaaved Jaaferi was asked if success of Takeshi's Castle 'killed' Shah Rukh Khan's Zor Ka Jhatka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid reports that the show will be getting a reboot, which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2023, Jaaved has expressed a desire to be a part of it. Jaaved said that though he is open to the offer, he has not been approached by the makers to do it yet.

Jaaved told ETimes, "I thoroughly enjoyed it. I hear people when they come to me and they say 'thank you sir for being an integral part of our childhood and we thank you for giving us this entertainment.' For me, it is so satisfying. I always thank God in my heart for blessing me with this that people are loving me for what I have done. So between these two shows- Takeshi's and Boogie Woogie, I think there's one whole generation, one and a half maybe, they've grown up with this."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "So I would love to be a part of it if they approach me. I would love to." Asked if any plans have been made about it, the actor said, "I don't know. They haven't approached me. But the whole internet is like full of comments like 'yes Jaaved Jaaferi should do it,' I said, 'yeah man I mean thank you for voting for me.' But that's up to them, whoever in the channels are."

Jaaved's latest release is Escaype Live, a science fiction thriller web series that started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20. The show, which tackles a unique concept--how far will one go on social media to achieve their dreams and get rich, also stars Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.