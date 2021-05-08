When Jaaved Jaaferi was asked if success of Takeshi's Castle 'killed' Shah Rukh Khan's Zor Ka Jhatka

Jaaved Jaaferi returned to the small screen this week with Lava Ka Dhaava, a game show geared towards fans who grew up watching Takeshi's Castle, which became a cult hit in India thanks to the actor's Hindi commentary.

But did you know that Takeshi's Castle became so popular that some attributed its success to Zor Ka Jhatka failing to take off in a similar manner? Based on Total Wipeout, the show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and ran for 15 episodes.

In 2011, Jaaved addressed these reports, and said that although there were similarities between the two programmes, his show couldn't 'kill' any other show.

He told DNA, "The players were all Indian while those on my show were of some other nationality. Also, I think it would be wrong to blame the host of the show when a show doesn’t do well. It wasn’t Shah Rukh’s fault if the game show didn’t do well. There might be a host of other reasons for it. I think it was a popular show on the channel already and the magnitude of the show is quite less than what Zor Ka Jhatka was, there the players were all Indian."

Shah Rukh in 2011 had said that he took on the job only because it required a short time commitment from him, and that it earned him money he needed to invest in his passion project, RA.One.

Denying that he would return for season two, he had told Hindustan Times, "I haven’t been offered anything like that. In fact, I decided to anchor the previous season because I needed money. I had told Sameer Nair, my friend and the head honcho of the channel, that I was in need. He had that show which needed 12 days of my time in January. I didn’t have to fly out or make any extra effort. It would be shot at Yash Raj. Needs met and I earned about ₹40 crore out of it, which was straight away invested in RA.One.”

