Jackie Shroff cries as India’s Got Talent contestant sings Ram Lakhan song, touches her feet. Watch

Jackie Shroff, who will be seen as a special guest on India’s Got Talent this weekend, got teary-eyed during a performance on the show. A new promo of the episode shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television showed him being so impressed by a performance that he went up to the stage to touch the contestant's feet. (Also Read: Jackie Shroff prostrates before dance crew, goes ‘wow’ as Kirron Kher does Choli Ke Peeche step. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The contestant was singer Ishita Vishwakarma, who sang Lata Mangeshkar's song Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji from the 1989 movie Ram Lakhan, in which Jackie Shroff played an upright policeman Ram Pratap Singh. The new footage from India's Got Talent showed Jackie folding his hands and then touching his ears as a sign of respect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another part of the clip showed him bowing his head with folded hands. The actor appeared to become misty-eyed behind his glasses, and later blew a kiss to the performer to express his admiration. "Mai kho gaya tha inki aawaz mein (I got lost in her voice)," he is heard saying. (Also Read: Jackie turns 65: Tiger says he's the ‘best dad’, Abhishek calls him 'coolest')

At the end of the promo, the 65-year-old actor is seen getting up on the stage to touch the feet of the young performer, while she stepped back gesturing him not to, and folded her hands. Badshah, who is a judge on the show, also went up to the stage to touch Ishita's feet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Netizens also praised the performance as well as Jackie's gesture. "Oh my God kya pall hai (what a moment), really really outstanding, mind-blowing, no words," one wrote while another commented, "So sweet."

The Jackie Shroff-special episode, where contestants will be performing songs songs from his movies, will be aired on Sony TV in two parts this Saturday and Sunday. The show is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir, apart from Badshah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON