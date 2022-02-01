On Jackie Shroff’s birthday, Tiger Shroff says he’s the ‘best dad’, Abhishek Bachchan calls him 'coolest of them all'

Actor Jackie Shroff turned 65 on Tuesday. Jackie's wife Ayesha Shroff and their son actor Tiger Shroff wished him on Instagram. Actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared a throwback photo on his Instagram Stories to wish Jackie.

Sharing a series of pictures of Jackie, Ayesha wrote a heartfelt message for her husband. She wrote, “Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World! Best son and most loving father!" She also tagged their kids Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff in the post.

The first picture in the post is from Jackie's old photoshoot. In another photo, he is seen posing with his late father Kakubhai Shroff. The last picture features Krishna and Tiger as kids.

Sunita Kapoor commented on the post saying, “Happy Birthday." One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Jack ji. A jolly good man he is and hope to see you all soon.” Another one said, “Wishing you a very very Happy Birthday @apnabhidu sir. You always inspired to so many peoples love you sir.”

Tiger shared a collage of Jackie's pictures on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy 18th birthday to the best dad. Love you so much. God bless you always with the best health. Hope I manage to make you a little more proud this year, the way I am so proud to be your son."

Tiger Shroff wishes dad Jackie Shroff on his birthday.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also wished Jackie on his Instagram Stories. Sharing a throwback picture, from the time when Abhishek was a kid, he wrote, “The coolest of them all. Happy Birthday @apnabhidu #FanboyForLife.”

Abhishek Bachchan wishes Jackie Shroff.

Jackie Shroff was last seen in Rohit Shetty's hit Sooryavanshi in which he played the role of a terrorist. The 2021 film also starred actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. He has films such as Ankush Bhatt's Firrkie and Atithi Bhooto Bhava in the pipeline.

