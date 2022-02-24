Jackie Shroff prostrates before dance crew, goes ‘wow’ as Kirron Kher does Choli Ke Peeche step. Watch

Jackie Shroff will be seen as a special guest on India’s Got Talent this week. A new promo shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television showed him being mighty impressed by the performance of a dance crew named Demolition Crew and prostrating himself before them.

Kirron Kher was also blown away by the act and declared, “Phod daala, tod daala, phaad daala (You guys killed it).” She also joined them on stage and danced to Choli Ke Peeche. Her co-judge Shilpa Shetty cheered her on, while Jackie exclaimed, “Wow.”

India’s Got Talent host Arjun Bijlani took the edge of Kirron’s saree in his mouth as he danced with her. Badshah, too, joined her on stage and showed admiration for her moves.

Another promo showed Shilpa and Jackie dancing to Tera Naam Liya Tujhe Yaad Kiya from Ram Lakhan.

Jackie is known for films such as Hero, Tridev, Parinda, Rangeela and Border. He had three releases last year - while Hello Charlie and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai came out on Amazon Prime Video and ZeePlex respectively, Sooryavanshi got a theatrical release.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Jackie said that nothing compares to the theatrical experience. “Of course, we say medium does not matter... But then there are some films that have to be watched in cinemas and that is something we cannot compromise with. Bade parde ki baat hi kuch aur hai (The big screen is something else altogether). It has its own charm,” he said.

Jackie, whose upcoming projects include Firrkie and Atithi Bhooto Bhava, added, “All these new digital platforms are doing great. People are getting digital rights, acquiring projects. OTT is a great thing to have happened to us. We need to adapt and that we did beautifully.”

