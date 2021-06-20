Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jamie Foxx's sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! cancelled at Netflix after S1

Jamie Foxx starring American sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is reportedly inspired by the actor's relationship with his daughter Corinne.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Dad Stop Embarrasing Me! is reportedly inspired by Jamie's relationship with his daughter Corinne.

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx-led comedy sitcom Dad Stop Embarrasing Me! will not be returning for a second season on streaming platform Netflix.

According to Deadline, Jamie Foxx was involved in the decision to end the series, which debuted on the streamer in April.

The show was inspired by Jamie's relationship with his daughter Corinne, who also produced the series alongside Alex Avant.

Actor Kyla-Drew played Jamie’s daughter on the multi-camera comedy, which also featured David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite.

Jamie has co-created the sitcom with American television veteran Jim Patterson who quit as a showrunner before the start of production. He was replaced by Bentley Kyle Evans.

Ken Whittingham directed the first six episodes, while Kyle helmed the last two.

