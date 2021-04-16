Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni work together in the kitchen as they prep for iftaar

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin is with Aly Goni and is actively participating in the preparations for iftari as the family observes roza during the month of Ramadan, a new video shows.

Aly's sister Ilham Goni has posted a video which gives us a glimpse of her kitchen as everyone prepares for the iftari - when they break the day-long fast. They also engage in a fun conversation as Aly enacts ordering everyone around while Jasmin shuts him down.

Ilham shared the video and captioned it, "Iftaar ki tayaari ho rahi hai 😂. Look at Aly giving orders and Jasmin giving it back and jehanzeb ke 2 rupees kaato acting ke😂😂. Welcome home you lovely people. #ramadankareem #ramadanmubarak @sheikhjhanzeb @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806." Jasmin is seen in a kurta-pyjama while Aly wears a blue sweatshirt and white trackpants in the video. The video ends with Jasmin laughing as she pushes Aly out of the kitchen.

Many of their fans wrote comments like "cute" and "lovely" on it. One of them also wrote, "Isi video Ka wait tha bahut Dino se . Thank you ilham Aapi (Was waiting for this video for long, thank you Ilham sister). Ramadan Mubarak."

Jasmin and Aly recently visited Dubai and they also shared glimpses of their trip on social media.

Also read: Watch Lara Dutta impress Miss Universe 2000 judges with her final answer

Addressing rumours about their wedding, particularly fan-led speculation about it, Aly said in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, "It’s also sweet of them that they want this for us, and the question comes with a lot of positivity. In fact, the paps laugh when they ask ‘bhai kab kar rahe ho shadi’, so I don’t find it irritating. Bas main bol bolke thak gaya hun ke abhi nahi hogi (I'm tired of saying that it isn't happening just yet)."