Jasmin Bhasin reveals her reaction to other women flirting with boyfriend Aly Goni, watch

Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently dating actor Aly Goni, said that she would not be jealous of other women flirting with him. She said that he ‘knows his limits’ and would not do anything to make her feel insecure.

In a new promo for Ladies Vs Gentlemen shared online by Flipkart Video, choreographer Terence Lewis asked Jasmin if women are more jealous than men. She replied, “See, I don't feel jealous. I feel nice. ‘Wow, he is so desirable, he is making heads turn. I am so lucky to have him.’” Terence then asked, “What if a girl is flirting as well?” Jasmin said, “I am okay with it. My man knows his limits. He won't cross them so I am not jealous. ”

Many fans reacted to the video. “Aly you are the luckiest man. She trusts you much. She is so humble,” one wrote. Another wrote, “She is so sweet and mature. Give him all freedom and support. Proud of my girl #JasminBhasin #Jasminians."

Aly and Jasmin's love story started with Bigg Boss 14 when he entered the Bigg Boss house only to be a pillar of strength to her. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she talked about their relationship. “We never really had this 'dating' scene going with each other. We wanted to explore this phase. But nothing has changed, we still feel like friends, we are still the same - talking nonsense to each other, pulling each other's leg and travelling with each other, chilling and having fun. What is dating phase exactly? It's the same between us. Nothing like they show in movies or what happens while in college,” she said.

Aly is known for his work in television shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3. Jasmin made her acting debut with the Tamil film Vaanam. She rose to fame with the show Dil Se Dil Tak.