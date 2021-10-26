Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jasmin Bhasin reveals her reaction to other women flirting with boyfriend Aly Goni, watch
tv

Jasmin Bhasin reveals her reaction to other women flirting with boyfriend Aly Goni, watch

Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently dating Aly Goni has said that he knows his limits and she trusts her man.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni
Published on Oct 26, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently dating actor Aly Goni, said that she would not be jealous of other women flirting with him. She said that he ‘knows his limits’ and would not do anything to make her feel insecure.

In a new promo for Ladies Vs Gentlemen shared online by Flipkart Video, choreographer Terence Lewis asked Jasmin if women are more jealous than men. She replied, “See, I don't feel jealous. I feel nice. ‘Wow, he is so desirable, he is making heads turn. I am so lucky to have him.’” Terence then asked, “What if a girl is flirting as well?” Jasmin said, “I am okay with it. My man knows his limits. He won't cross them so I am not jealous. ”

Many fans reacted to the video. “Aly you are the luckiest man. She trusts you much. She is so humble,” one wrote. Another wrote, “She is so sweet and mature. Give him all freedom and support. Proud of my girl #JasminBhasin #Jasminians."

Aly and Jasmin's love story started with Bigg Boss 14 when he entered the Bigg Boss house only to be a pillar of strength to her. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she talked about their relationship. “We never really had this 'dating' scene going with each other. We wanted to explore this phase. But nothing has changed, we still feel like friends, we are still the same - talking nonsense to each other, pulling each other's leg and travelling with each other, chilling and having fun. What is dating phase exactly? It's the same between us. Nothing like they show in movies or what happens while in college,” she said.

Read More: Jasmin Bhasin buys new house, Aly Goni congratulates her

Aly is known for his work in television shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3. Jasmin made her acting debut with the Tamil film Vaanam. She rose to fame with the show Dil Se Dil Tak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jasmin bhasin television actress jasmin bhasin aly goni friend aly goni + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out