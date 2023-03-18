Jason Ritter shares he's not ashamed of being ‘nepo baby’: ‘Dad got me the job, it was like a full-on nepotism hire'

Jason Ritter has expressed his lack of embarrassment about being born into a family with connections in the entertainment industry. During an interview, the actor shared that his first acting job was thanks to his late father, John Ritter, who helped him secure the role. In a conversation, he called it ‘full on nepotism hire.’ Jason's candid revelation reflects a refreshing openness about his nepotistic roots in an industry often criticized for favoring those with connections. (Also read: Paris Hilton breaks silence on her ‘inappropriate relationship’ with teacher: 'He came over to my home and kissed me') Jason Ritter recalls getting work because of his father John Ritter.

During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, Jason revealed that his late father played a crucial role in helping him secure his first acting job. He said, "Oh, as a little kid, when I was maybe 6 or something like that, my dad was doing this cartoon called The Real Story of O Christmas Tree. I will say, without any hesitation, this was like a full-on nepotism hire. I will admit that. He for sure got me the job. I did try to stay away from that later."

Jason reminisced about his childhood acting career and shared a humorous memory of his role in the animated special, The Real Story of O Christmas Tree, and told, "He (John) played my Uncle Piney. It was funny because, as I grew up and I found that recording again, I went, Oh, they must have sped up my voice to make it that high.' Both my mom and dad were like, 'No, no. That was, yeah... It was pretty high. Jason, that was your voice."

Jason Ritter is known for his roles in several television series, including Parenthood, Gravity Falls, and Joan of Arcadia. He is son of late John Ritter, and Nancy Morgan. Jason began his acting career as a child, starring in the television film The Dreamer of Oz and the comedy-drama The Tale of the Frog Prince. He has appeared in a variety of films and television shows and has been nominated for several awards, including an Emmy for his work in Parenthood. He has also worked as a voice actor, lending his voice to characters in animated shows like Gravity Falls. Jason's talent and versatility have made him a respected figure in the entertainment industry. He got married to Melanie Lynskey in 2020.