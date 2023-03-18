Paris Hilton breaks silence on her ‘inappropriate relationship’ with teacher: 'He came over to my home and kissed me'

Paris Hilton has recently released her book ‘Paris: The Memoir,’ which revealed many personal and previously undisclosed details about her life. While the book has been well-received, Paris has admitted that it wasn't easy for her parents to read it. During an appearance, she shared that she was anxious for her mom Kathy Hilton and dad Richard Hilton to read ‘so much of the book.’ In the book, she shared her inappropriate relationship with an eighth grade teacher, relationship with Jason Shaw and infamous sex tape incident with then boyfriend Rick Salomon. (Also read: Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on being 'obsessed with weight' amid split from Lamar Odom: 'Didn't know what to do') Paris Hilton shares personal experiences through her book, Paris: The memoir.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Paris admitted that she was apprehensive about her parents reading her newly released memoir, Paris: The Memoir, which chronicles her life, struggles, and triumphs. In her memoir, she revealed that she became pregnant with Jason Shaw's child, but chose to pursue an abortion. In explaining her decision, she wrote, "There was no happy little family at stake. That was not going to happen. Trying to continue that pregnancy with the physical and emotional issues I was dealing with at the time would have been a train wreck for everyone involved. At that moment in my life, I was in no way capable of being a mother. Denying that would have jeopardized the family I hoped to have in the future at a time when I was healthy and healed."

She recounted not only her relationship with Jason during the early days of The Simple Life, but also detailed her younger years. In one particularly disturbing chapter, Hilton revealed an inappropriate relationship she had with her eighth-grade teacher at a Catholic school.

According to Hilton, the teacher frequently inquired whether her parents were home, and on one occasion, when they were not, he came over to her house. Paris recalled, "I saw a late-model SUV idling at the top of the driveway. I climbed into the passenger seat. Teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me."

She also shared her newfound happiness in her relationship with her husband, Carter Reum. She expresseed her love and admiration for him, and their joy was multiplied when they welcomed their son Phoenix Barron via surrogate in February.

She also took to Instagram and shared a long note about her new book, Paris: The memoir and wrote, “Paris: The Memoir is out NOW! I chose to narrate my own audiobook. While it was honestly so hard to write this book and then relive everything again by speaking every word out loud for my audiobook, I'm glad I did it. I hope hearing my story, in my own words, and straight from me encourages you all to tell your stories and embrace your highs and lows and your true selves. Our multitudes and complexities are beautiful. #ThisIsWhoIAm. You can check out my audiobook and learn more about sharing your own story at the link in my memoir.”

Paris rose to fame in the early 2000s with her appearances on reality TV shows like The Simple Life and her party-girl persona. Since then, she has built a successful career as an entrepreneur, launching multiple fashion and beauty lines, fragrances, and even a DJ career.