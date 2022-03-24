Jay Bhanushali: I can’t put up a fight just to earn some screen time

Actor-anchor Jay Bhanushali says he has and he will always like to keep his actor’s foot forward.

“For me acting will always be my first love, no doubt there! Other genres will follow too but for various other reasons — like keeping myself fiscally stable or to find my real emotional side by taking up a role as an anchor or a reality show participant,” says the Hate Story 2 and Desi Kattey actor.

Talking about his recent reality show stint and experience, Bhaushali says, “Things are not always what they seem. Whatever it maybe, I was my hundred percent real self — leave it or take it. When in Bigg Boss house, I was very clear that I will never be the one who will initiate an argument or a fight but if I am pulled into one, I will always be the one who ends it my way.This is me!”

Adding further he says, “I can’t put up a fight just to earn some screen time. Every morning looking for an argument can never be my way of starting my day. Whatever I am …I am on the face. I hate backbiting and slamming people behind their back. You will never find me manipulating situations or people ever. Waha toh oil zyada use ho raha uss pe bhi jhagde ho rahe thhe…I was like iispe mei kya bolu mujhe toh khana banana bhi nai aata… (laughs). Anyway, I’m still open to such shows because for me this too is a part of my job and work is foremost for survival.”

Currently, the multi-tasker is busy with what he enjoys the most, that is anchoring a kids’ reality show. “Children are the purest of all and by God’s grace I have always had a perfect equation with them. So, when I was offered the DID L’il Masters season 5 yet again, I couldn’t say no because this the show that made me explore this anchor side of mine. Such shows have helped me to understand kids so well that it makes me bond exceptionally well with my daughter Tara ,” says Ek Pehli Leela actor and winner of Nach Baliye season 5.