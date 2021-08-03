Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij celebrate daughter Tara's second birthday by the beach, watch

Actor couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij celebrated their daughter Tara's second birthday on Tuesday. The duo took to their respective social media handles to post adorable messages for the little one.

Mahhi Vij wrote a long letter to her daughter. She said: "Today as you turn 2, let me tell you that I am such a proud mother! Time has flown by and I feel like its just yesterday that I had held you in my arms for the first time. You are so humble, so gentle, so giving and all your traits make me realize what a beautiful young girl and woman you will blossom into some day. Every prayer of mine was for you to have you my little angel in my life. From being in the NICU and fighting it out to today being such a loved child and loving everyone back with so much warmth, the journey of being your mother has truly been a beautiful learning experience for me."

Mahhi called Tara a strong girl. "You are a strong child of a strong mother, seeing you fight in that one month has made me a stronger person. That journey was important for all of us, it makes us value having you in our lives. And today when I see you realize what a big blessing it is for us to have you, I must have done something right because truly you are my greatest blessing! Jay and I both love you so much and just remember no matter how old you are, you will always be our little baby, our little princess!" she wrote

Reacting to it, actor Aly Goni dropped heart emojis. Actor Smriti Khanna said: "Happy Birthday my little doll. Lots of love and best wishes always." Actor Amruta Khanvilkar said: "Happy birthday doll. May God keep guiding you through everything you do and want to do. Lots of love and wishes."

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali, too, shared a video and wished his little girl. He wrote: "Wishing my daughter @tarajaymahhi lots of love and success in life. You have changed me as a person I love you a lot and 2 years looked liked just 2 months. It was that fast...lots of hugs and kisses."

He also mentioned that at 8 pm on Tuesday, he would do a live for one more cake-cutting session.

Jay and Mahhi married in 2011 and welcomed Tara in 2019. They are also foster parents to a boy named Rajveer and a girl named Khushi.