Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij dress up daughter in Indian clothes for Kanjak puja. Watch

Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij went innovative to celebrate the eighth day of the Chaitra Navratri on Tuesday. They dressed up their daughter Tara in Indian finery for the Kanjak puja.

Sharing the video, Mahhi wrote: "Jai mata di #jaimatadi #kanjak." Sharing a similar video, Jay wrote: "Happy Kanjak to all @tarajaymahhi." It showed Tara standing on a sofa as elders touch her feet. She is dressed in a blue salwar kameez, a mang tikka and a bindi on her forehead. Her head is partially covered by a churni. On the eighth or ninth day of Navratri, in some part of India, young girls are worshipped as a manifestation of Shakti (female energy) in her various avatars.

Many of their industry friends reacted to the video. TV actor Mayur Mehta dropped a bunch of heart emojis on Jay's post. Rashami Desai took to the comments section of Mahhi's video and wrote: "Ollleeeee even we can’t wear the way she’s holding duppata and seating like a queen. #onlyonscreen." Actor Sana Makbul said: "My doll."

The couple's fans too reacted to the video; one wrote: "Awwwwwww sooo cuteeeeeee taraa babyyy." Many others wrote "mashallah", "cute baby doll" and "adorable".

Jay and Mahhi have three children - their biological daughter Tara and their two foster kids - Khushi and Rajveer. Mahhi was recently attacked online for, what many claimed, abandoning their foster children. Addressing the issue, Mahhi has said in a post: “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer."

“When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents."