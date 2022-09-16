Jay Bhanushali: Maybe Tara can teach me about social media

Actor-anchor Jay Bhanushali feels many a time trivial issues are blown up on social media for no reason.

“I don’t give up on things easily, I never have. I think I have to learn the art of handling social media to its best accessibility but shayad ho nai pata mujhse.... Maybe Tara (his daughter) can teach me a thing or two on how to rule social media (laughs). She really has a knack for it,” says Bhanushali.

The Hate Story-2 and Desi Kattey (2014) actor adds, “In my case when I see things blown out of proportion, I feel it’s better to let others be and do what makes them happy while I will continue with my life.”

Talking about being on an anchoring spree, Bhanushali says, “It is not a simple job as it might appear. In fact, it is a tough ball game to be at work where you need to constantly reinvent yourself. Though time wise it’s not that consuming but then it does have its own cons too.”

On acting front he says, “I want to be back doing acting and take up some good roles but seriously nothing worthwhile has come my way of late. I am trying my best to filter scripts that can well connect with the viewers who want me back on screen playing something really challenging and different from what I have already done,” says actor who is currently hosting DID Super Moms.

