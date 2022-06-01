Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara meets her 'fans', asks them ‘aapne khana khaya?’ Watch video

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara Bhanushali is loved by people around the country. Jay and Mahhi often share pictures and videos of Tara on their social media handles, and the 2-year-old is also the paparazzi favourite. Recently, Jay shared a video featuring Tara and her little fans on Inatagram. Also Read: Mahhi Vij recalls breaking down upon seeing daughter Tara on ventilator

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Jay wrote, "Blessed to have @tarajaymahhi in our life..loved the way she said "apne khaana khaya" always be caring and loving towards all the people you meet and thank you bachas for all the love."

In the video, Tara is seen talking to a few teenage girls, from her car's window. The girls first pulled Tara's cheek and then said, “Aapko kitna dekhte hain TV pe (We see you so much on TV),” another one said, “Main aapki bohot badi fan hun (I am your big fan).” Tara then asks them, “Aapne khana khaya (Did you eat your food)?," to which they replied by saying yes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Television actor Yuvika Chaudhary commented, “Soo sweet." One fan commented, “Seriously how humble how adorable she is I just love her all videos cutie Tara. May Allah bless her with lots of happiness." Another one said, “She is the cutest.” While one mentioned, “The way she asked them, if they ate anything, just melts my heart,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Also Read: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij celebrate daughter Tara's second birthday by the beach, watch

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has previously confessed to being a fan of Tara, while videos of her with actors Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan have also been shared online.

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2011, the couple has said in an interview that they tried to conceive for years after their marriage and later they welcomed Tara in 2019 through IVF. They are also foster parents to a boy named Rajveer and a girl named Khushi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON