Mahhi Vij recalls breaking down upon seeing daughter Tara on ventilator

Actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali became parents to a baby girl in 2019, and named her Tara. Their daughter has now become a baby influencer, and has over 2 lakhs followers on her Instagram account. Even actor Kiara Advani has confessed of being a fan of Tara, while Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan have been seen bonding with her. Mahhi has now said that her life completely changed after she welcomed Tara, but revealed that the pregnancy wasn't an easy journey for her. Also Read| Mahhi Vij says she received rape threat, abuse from person who allegedly hit her car: 'Tara was in car, I was scared'

Mahhi said that she and Jay Bhanushali had been trying to have a baby through IVF, and Tara was their last attempt. They faced more struggles after she was born, as she was a premature baby and had to be put on a ventilator at one point.

Mahhi told Bollywood Bubble, "I had tried IVF when I was 32 (in 2014) but it didn't click. And then at a certain age a lot of doctors told me I should opt for surrogacy. But Jay wanted to enjoy those nine months, the full period of having a child and going to see the ultrasound every month. He said, 'I want to enjoy that journey, so this is going to be the last try, after this I'll not force you.' Because IVF is not an easy journey, emotionally you feel drained, your health, your mental health, goes for a toss."

She added, "Tara was our last try, and it clicked. After that even if I was being given 100 injections I wouldn't feel the pain because I knew that this is for my daughter. Then Tara was a premature baby. That time also, I broke once when she was not leaving the ventilator. But otherwise, I am very positive. I thought she will get better definitely, nothing will happen to her. This is her part where she has to be in the NICU. When you don't do anything bad, you're always positive that whatever will happen it will be good."

Mahhi recently faced a traumatic experience when she was travelling in a car with Tara. She took to Twitter to seek help from Mumbai police, revealing that a person "banged her car" and gave her rape threats, while his wife encouraged her.

