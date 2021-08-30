Jay Bhanushali shares funny video on Covid-19 vaccine side-effects: ‘Biwi mera jaydaad loot legi’

Television actor Jay Bhanushali shared a funny Instagram Reels video on the side-effects of the Covid-19 vaccine as he got his second shot. The clip began with him in the car, on his way to get inoculated, and ended with him having to eat his words about not feeling body pain. His wife, Mahhi Vij, also got a shout-out in the video in a rather hilarious way.

Jay informed fans that he is ‘super-excited’ about going to get the second dose of his Covid-19 vaccine. The text on the screen then indicated that six hours had passed since he got injected. “Kaun kehta hai ki body pain hota hai ya phir aise kuch side-effect? Kuch bhi nahi hai. Bada mazaa aa raha hai (Who says that the vaccine causes body pain or any other side-effect? There is nothing like that, I am having fun),” he said.

As the text on the screen indicated that nine hours had passed, Jay looked a little worn out as he admitted, “Thoda sa pain ho raha hai (I am feeling a little pain).” After 12 hours, he was in bed, wrapped up in a blanket and seemed to be feeling the side-effects in a major way. “Jaldi se mere lawyer ko bulao, nahi toh meri biwi mera jaydaad loot legi (Please call my lawyer or else my wife will steal all my property). Please call him,” he said.

Mahhi reacted to the video by dropping a series of laughing emojis in the comments section. Fans, meanwhile, found Jay’s situation to be relatable. “Same ditto mere saath aisa he hua hai bhai or 2 din baad utra bed se (the exact same thing happened to me and I could get out of bed only after two days),” one wrote.

Jay is known for shows such as Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Kayamath and Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. He has also participated in and hosted several reality shows.