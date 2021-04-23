Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jaya Prada gives head massage to Indian Idol contestant Nihal Tauro, watch
tv

Jaya Prada gives head massage to Indian Idol contestant Nihal Tauro, watch

Jaya Prada visited sets of Indian Idol 12 and enjoyed it. One of the contestants received a head massage from her. She also danced to her popular songs.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Jaya Prada on Indian Idol 12

Actor-politician Jaya Prada, who recently visited the set of Indian Idol 12 as a special guest, honoured one of the contestants by giving him a head massage. After Nihal Tauro performed a few songs, Jaya and the judges - Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya - praised him.

Before heading for an oil massage on his head, Jaya said, "I like your hairstyle, but it’s a bit crimpy and I feel like giving a hair oil massage on it."

She also said, “Nihal, I must say that this song, which is very close to my heart, has been sung so well. I feel honoured after listening to this. Even, I can feel that your look has a resemblance to Kishore Da in (Kishore Kumar) posture.”

A flattered Nihal said later in a press statement, “It was a dream moment for me when Jaya ma’am personally came on the stage to do my champi. She even said that my look has a resemblance to the legendary singer, Kishore Da. I feel so blessed and it will be an unforgettable moment throughout my life.”

During her visit, Jaya also grooved to her popular song, Mujhe Naulakha Manga De from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film, Sharaabi (1984).

In a separate promotional video from the show, Jaya also revealed that she loves bargaining while shopping. "I love it, but the problem is how do I go to a local market? So, I pull out a Rajasthani ghoonghat and go for shopping. Without speaking, I choose my saree. The people with me then buy it on my behalf."

Actor-politician Jaya Prada, who recently visited the set of Indian Idol 12 as a special guest, honoured one of the contestants by giving him a head massage. After Nihal Tauro performed a few songs, Jaya and the judges - Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya - praised him.

Before heading for an oil massage on his head, Jaya said, "I like your hairstyle, but it’s a bit crimpy and I feel like giving a hair oil massage on it."

She also said, “Nihal, I must say that this song, which is very close to my heart, has been sung so well. I feel honoured after listening to this. Even, I can feel that your look has a resemblance to Kishore Da in (Kishore Kumar) posture.”

A flattered Nihal said later in a press statement, “It was a dream moment for me when Jaya ma’am personally came on the stage to do my champi. She even said that my look has a resemblance to the legendary singer, Kishore Da. I feel so blessed and it will be an unforgettable moment throughout my life.”

During her visit, Jaya also grooved to her popular song, Mujhe Naulakha Manga De from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film, Sharaabi (1984).

In a separate promotional video from the show, Jaya also revealed that she loves bargaining while shopping. "I love it, but the problem is how do I go to a local market? So, I pull out a Rajasthani ghoonghat and go for shopping. Without speaking, I choose my saree. The people with me then buy it on my behalf."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaya prada indian idol 12 vishal dadlani neha kakkar

Related Stories

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor issues clarification on sharing magazine cover amid 'trying times': 'Would never want to be inconsiderate'

UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 09:25 PM IST
bollywood

Kirti Kulhari goes trekking in Uttarakhand: 'Breathing it all in... till you and nature become one'. See pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 07:29 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP