Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal says she only has 80,000 in her bank account after her dues for Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah remain unclear: I’m not scared

Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is “exhausted” since the last couple of days after her scandalous interview came out in the public, where she revealed she has filed a sexual harassment case against the makers of TMKOC. “To go through the trauma again and again, is very exhausting,” she says.

Jennifer Mistry Baniswal

However, Bansiwal is extremely “sad” that her female colleagues are not supporting her. “It is very sad they are not speaking up. Everyone has their own security,” she shares, admitting that even she herself would have not spoken up if any other actor did the same. “I was pushed, only when I came out in the open,” she adds.

Bansiwal quit the show after an alleged brawl on the sets in March. In the meantime, Bansiwal’s dues remain uncleared. “Jab I left the show, I thought main paise bhi nahi mangungi. Mera 3.5 mahine ka paisa hai and it’s a big amount. Trust me, mera account mein lakh rupaye bhi nahi hai. I have seven girls in my maayka, and I’m taking care of everyone,” she reveals. A spiritual healer, Bansiwal is a firm believer that in such times, the almighty will help her. “Main kyu sochu ki mere account me 80,000 hai, main kya daru. Bhagwan ne mu diya hai toh khana bhi bhagwan dega. God has always provided for me so, I’m not scared,” she mentions.

Bansiwal is currently not in Mumbai, however, she mentions that she has got calls from the Mumbai police to ask about her FIR. However, she mentions that initially she was sceptical of using the words sexual harassment .

“I got a notice from them, saying that they have incurred loss because of me, asking me to reply within seven days. I was taken aback. My lawyer (Amit Khare) asked me to write down instances of 15 years. When I wrote it down, he told me that ‘Jennifer this is sexual harassment’. I freaked out. I said, “It is a big word, I cannot say that. Mere mein itni himmat nahi hai’. The lawyer helped me understand. I spoke to my close friends as well. I never sent them any notice (initially), I only replied to Sohil (Ramani, project head, TMKOC) on WhatsApp - just my 15 years of grievances. They went mum. I thought ‘ab ye shaant baith jayenge, now that I have sent them this sexual harassment ka draft. Mera bhi kaam khatam’. Maine sirf darane ke liye draft bhej diya. Then they said I’m extorting money. It is only after that when I posted the letters (about the sexual harassment) to the authorities on April 8,” Bansiwal shares.

