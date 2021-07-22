Jennifer Winget confirms testing positive for Covid-19: 'Down but not out, cannot wait to kick back in action'

Actor Jennifer Winget on Thursday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram and informed her fans that she is asymptomatic and feeling "absolutely" fine.

"Down but not out... Yes, it's true. Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard. But know that I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So, to everyone worried and concerned, don't be," Jennifer Winget wrote.

The actor, best known for featuring on popular shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh and Bepannah, thanked her well wishers for their constant love and support.

"Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it's only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go.

"Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid ain't got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know," she wrote.

On the work front, Jennifer had last year featured on the second season of thriller show Beyhadh which was later cancelled due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

She also made her digital debut in 2020, with the ALTBalaji series, CodeM.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 435 new coronavirus infections and 13 fatalities on Wednesday.