Jennifer Winget marries Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in dreamy intimate UK wedding; first photos out

Actor Jennifer Winget has started a new chapter in her life. The actor has married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a close-knit wedding attended by family and close friends in the UK. After keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, the couple surprised fans by sharing glimpses from their intimate ceremony, with the dreamy wedding pictures quickly winning hearts online.

A dreamy intimate wedding

Jennifer Winget shares first photos from her wedding in the UK.

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Jennifer and William gave fans a peek into their wedding day by sharing a collection of beautiful photographs from the ceremony. Jennifer shared a montage of photos on her Instagram on Saturday confirming her wedding which read, “Just married.” One heartwarming picture shows the newlyweds stepping out of the church hand in hand as family and friends shower them with confetti, capturing the joy of the moment. She captioned the post as, “.. and finally our stars aligned! ✨ @williamishmael ❤️.”

For the big day, Jennifer chose a strapless white wedding gown with a soft veil, while William kept it classic in a navy-blue suit layered with a cream waistcoat. Among the many pictures was a romantic shot of the couple sharing a kiss beneath a grand stone arch, with Jennifer holding her bouquet as William wrapped his arms around her.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the photos, the couple also posted a video filled with candid moments from the celebrations. From stolen glances and warm smiles to emotional moments with loved ones, the montage offered a glimpse into their intimate ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the photos, the couple also posted a video filled with candid moments from the celebrations. From stolen glances and warm smiles to emotional moments with loved ones, the montage offered a glimpse into their intimate ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

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Behind-the-scenes video had sparked wedding buzz

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Even before the wedding announcement, Jennifer had already sent fans into a frenzy. A day earlier, behind-the-scenes videos of the actor trying on her bridal gown began circulating online, sparking rumours that wedding bells were about to ring.

The clips offered a glimpse into the journey of creating her wedding look, from fabric selections to multiple fittings. Jennifer was seen closely admiring the fine details of the gown, while another moment captured her twirling as the design team perfected the final fit. The videos quickly caught everyone's attention, and with the wedding photos now out, fans finally have their answer.

Jennifer and William's love story

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael kept their relationship away from the spotlight, choosing to let their romance unfold in private. While they never publicly spoke about their relationship, reports of their wedding plans first surfaced in June 2026 after a source close to the couple shared details with Hindustan Times.

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"Jennifer and William are very happy together. It's a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes. They are now planning their wedding. Jennifer has been shortlisting vendors and wedding services, and has even put together an elaborate mood board," the source had revealed.

Who is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman who currently serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. A graduate in Economics and Finance from the University of York, he began his career with UBS Investment Bank before moving into the world of trading and business development. Over the years, he has built strong experience across finance, foreign exchange and strategic growth.

Jennifer Winget's previous marriage

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Jennifer Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover, whom she met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye. The two tied the knot in April 2012 after falling in love during the show's run. However, their marriage ended in 2014. Karan later married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016.