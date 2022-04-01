John Abraham makes Shilpa Shetty wince and scream by showing off his veiny arm on India's Got Talent. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the sets of India's Got Talent Season 9 on Twitter. In the BTS clip, actors Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham are seen sitting next to Shilpa. The trio came to the reality show to promote their film Attack, which was released on April 1, 2022. (Also Read: Shilpa Shetty breaks glass bottle on Rohit Shetty and screams 'picture do mujhe', he replies 'Pagal hai kya?' Watch)

Sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, “Ek slap mein poora map pesh kar diya. Humaare ‘Super Soldier’ ne poora #Attack plan kar diya (In one slap, he presented the whole map and our super soldier planned the entire Attack). Aap log bhi zaroor dekhiyega, ‘Attack’ apne nazdeekee cinemas mein aaj se (Please watch attack at your nearby cinema halls).”

In the video, Shilpa can be seen talking to Jacqueline and Rakul, that how their Google Maps are not working. She then turns to John and asks him to show the maps, after which he slaps his left arm, which becomes veiny. Looking at it, Shilpa screams. Jacqueline and Rakul can be heard saying “Oh my God.” John then points out at his arm and asks them, “Where do you want to go? Bandra?”

(Also Read: Attack movie review: John Abraham's super soldier offers welcome break from chest-thumping nationalism)

John, Rakul and Jacqueline are currently promoting their film Attack. In the film John plays the role of Arjun, a super-soldier "created to combat terrorism and stop the rampant terror attacks". The film also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the first part of the film was released in cinemas on April 1, 2022.

According to Hindustan Times' review of the film, “John looks seamless in his action hero avatar. This genre, for obvious reasons, comes naturally to him. He blends vulnerability with strength with ease and his physical prep, too, is visible on the screen throughout the film. Though I just felt the transition could have been a little more real. The way his character suddenly beefs up and looks fitter than ever before despite having been paralytic for long is a bit much to digest. Rakul delivers a convincing act and looks confident on-screen. Lakshya doesn't even attempt to bring depth of Saba's character. Jacqueline, too, in an extended cameo brings glam to the screen but an abrupt love story sees an equally abrupt end.”

