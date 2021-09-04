John Cena shares Sidharth Shukla's pic a day after his funeral, Indian fans thank him

Not only Indian actors but international star John Cena is also mourning the death of Sidharth Shukla. On Saturday, a day after Sidharth's funeral took place, the WWE star and actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

The picture left Indian fans emotional. Many thanked John for dedicating a post to Sidharth. A fan said, “Thanks Cena for the post." Another added, “John sir you are great person.” A user also wrote, “Respect John Cena.”

There were also others who couldn't believe that John was aware of Sidharth. “Do you know him? Wow,” a fan expressed his surprise. “I am surprised Cena knows him,” another said.

Although his post to Sidharth might come as a surprise to many, this isn't the first time that The Suicide Squad actor has shared a post related to Bigg Boss 13. In 2020, ahead of the season 13 finale, John had extended his support to Asim Riaz by sharing a picture of the actor on Instagram.

Asim's team shared his post on the actor's Instagram account and had thanked John. “Thanku @johncena for posting the pic on ur ig, it means a lot coming this from a legend like you. It's a dream come true! Always watched you growing up and admired your wrestling and acting. A day to remember," the caption read.

Sidharth died on September 2 at the age of 40. The actor had starred in a few television projects, including the popular show Balika Vadhu before he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the title. He was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3.

Also read: Gauahar Khan slams those 'giving interviews' after meeting Sidharth Shukla's grieving family; 'Don't be khabri'

The funeral took place on Friday with numerous celebrities from the television industry attending it. His rumoured girlfriend, actor Shehnaaz Gill was also photographed making her way to attend the last rites.