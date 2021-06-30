Juhi Parmar deletes posts with explicit lyrics after Aashka Goradia pointed it out: 'I've made mistakes'

Television actor Juhi Parmar has penned a note admitting to her mistakes in the past, when she 'unconsciously' used songs with explicit lyrics, in a bid to follow trends. Taking to Instagram, Juhi shared a post on how she deleted such previous posts and spoke about responsible parenting.

Juhi Parmar also said that it was only after her friend, actor Aashka Goradia, pointed out the lyrics that she realised that 'now each and every song needed to be checked'. Her post on Instagram read, "A lot of you decided to join the bandwagon of responsible parenting with me, a lot of you deleted your reels, a lot who were going to make something on the song decided not to. And I want to, first of all, THANK all of you for believing in something I genuinely did."

She also said, "And like I mentioned, I'm human too and I've made similar mistakes. But its only when my friend Aashu (Aashka Goradia) pointed out the lyrics did I realise that now each and every song needed to be checked. But there are songs I have used without realizing their lyrics. And as I deleted those I want to say that they were mistakes made unconsciously and I truly am someone who believes in owning up to one's mistake rather than just being someone who preaches. I'm as human as you are but I know my radar is up and I check every song before I use it, I urge you to do the same!"

Juhi captioned the post, "#ResponsibleParenting #LearnAndGrow For those of you who may not have seen the language and lyrics I am speaking about which have led to this post and my #ResponsibleParenting posts, please check link in bio. The other reels I’m deleting are up on my stories so you know that we are all in this together!"

Juhi recently had also shared a post on Instagram stating how a certain English song, used by users worldwide for Instagram Reels, has explicit lyrics. She pointed out that people use the song without even realising its meaning.

Recently, speaking to Hindustan Times, Juhi had said, “As much as we want to talk about freedom of speech and the ability to voice anything we want, when it comes to music as an art form, as a parent, trust me the responsibility is much higher. Why just music? TV, books, everything needs to be filtered. I don’t want my child losing their innocence at such a young age. I think it’s tough being a parent today because we’re living in a time of information overload where there’s just so much content and hence the filtering too is very difficult.”