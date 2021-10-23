Kamya Panjabi on Shamita Shetty blaming Jay Bhanushali for sacrificing 25 lakh: 'Baaki baarat me aye hain?’

Responding to the events on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Kamya Panjabi has said that the decision to give up on the prize money of ₹25 lakh was not of Jay Bhanushali alone. She added that the candidacy of rest of the five contestants was also at stake.

On Friday’s episode, VishwaSuntree told Jay Bhanushali that those staying in the jungle may get inside the main Bigg Boss 15 house in exchange for ₹25 lakh which would be deducted from the prize money. The other option was to leave the show.

When Jay decided that everyone should stay in the show, Shamita Shetty said Jay gave up all the prize money, adding that it was very foolish of him. Jay replied that he would only play by his own principles. Shamita also claimed that the “destruction would have stopped at ₹15 lakh” but Jay caused further damage to the prize money.

Kamya wrote in a tweet, “Arre so what was #ShamitaShetty expecting? Ki 6 log show se nikal jaaye (Six people should exit the the show) so that the rest can win 25 lakh ? And how would you know ki pehle task 25L par ruk hi jaata (that the task would have stopped at ₹25 lakh)? @ColorsTV #BIggBoss15 it was not only about on #JAY this time! Baaki 5 baaraat meh thodi na aaye hai (The rest are not here to simply watch).”

However, most fans of the show disagreed with her. “Jay was given a major hint by #BiggBoss not to ruin the task and play for himself as well as let others play instead of giving prize money more weight than the spirit of the game! She didn't expect all to leave but just expected Jay to be smart enough to read the game for such a twist,” one wrote. Another one tweeted, “#JayBhanushali sabse boring contestant hai phir bhi sab Jay Jay karte rehte on twitter (Jay Bhanushali is the most boring contestant but everyone takes his name on Twitter). Lol.”

According to reports, host Salman Khan will be seen scolding Jay Bhanushali for his moves on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.