Kamya Panjabi shares pic with husband Shalabh Dang: 'Two years of knowing this man, a lifetime of togetherness'

Actor Kamya Panjabi has posted a beautiful picture of herself with husband Shalabh Dang and remembered the first time they spoke to each other. Sunday marks two years of the couple knowing each other. They got married last year.

She shared a loved up picture with her husband on Twitter and wrote, "2 years of knowing this man n a lifetime of togetherness P.S This day that year (2019) we spoke for the first time. @iamshalabhdang."

Kamya and Shalabh got married in February last year. Kamya, who was earlier married to Bunty Negi, has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. Shalabh also has a son named Ishan from his previous marriage.

Talking to Hindustan Times about being with Shalabh, Kamya had said, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means, adding that it was for the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.

Kamya had shared earlier with Hindustan Times, how people told her that she should be grateful that her husband-to-be was ready to “accept” her and her daughter. “When people tell me ‘oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that’s so nice’, I feel like ‘excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?’ Just because I’m divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I’m not good enough?” she asked.

Kamya recently made a guest appearance on the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 14.