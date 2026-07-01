Kangana Ranaut grills Ram Kapoor, asks if he thinks he is too big for Lock Upp: ‘Toh aap aayein hi kyu?’

Lock Upp season 2 started off last week with 15 contestants, including popular Television actor Ram Kapoor. From the first day itself, Ram's statements on the show caught the attention of many. However, host Farah Khan called him out for trying to play safe and avoiding any bad blood. Former host Kangana Ranaut was seen calling him out for his performance and asking him why he bothered to come on the show if he thinks he is too big for it.

What Kangana said

Ram Kapoor is one of the contestants on Lock Upp season 2.

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In the fifth episode, we saw Kangana arriving in Lock Upp to grill the contestants over their performance in the first few days. She called out Ram Kapoor in particular and said, “Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hain ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aayein ho kyu? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye (If you do not want to take this show seriously then why bother to come? Just to act cheap)?”

In response, Ram says, “When the right time comes, I will own my truth as well and as better than anybody here.” Kangana fired back, “Don't defend yourself if you want to improve.” This is just the promo, since the whole episode will air next week on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the show, Ram defended infidelity in marriage and said nothing is a deal breaker in love. During an argument with fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola, Ram defended cheating in a marriage and said, "If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker." About Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the show, Ram defended infidelity in marriage and said nothing is a deal breaker in love. During an argument with fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola, Ram defended cheating in a marriage and said, "If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker." About Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

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So far this week, Sunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chamola have successfully escaped elimination, while the remaining inmates are still fighting to secure their safety. Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shrestha Iyer, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Grover are in danger this week. He also forcibly kissed Varun Yadav in the last episode, which sparked backlash.

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Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features 15 celebrity contestants, including actors, influencers and reality television personalities. New episodes stream on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.