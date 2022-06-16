Kanika Mann injured doing stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, shows off scars and bruises in new pic, fans say 'OMG'

Actor Kanika Mann is in Cape Town, South Africa filming the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. A photo of Kanika, in which she is seen showing off her bruises with a smile, was shared by paparazzi and fan accounts on Instagram. Also Read: Kanika Mann says relatives accused her of ‘defaming’ family by becoming an actor: ‘My father said he will get me married’

In the picture shared on Wednesday, Kanika's arm looks bruised, while her knees have many scratches, but the actor is seen smiling while posing for the camera. One fan reacted to the picture saying, “I hope she gets well soon,” another one wrote, “OMG! What happened to her?” Many others dropped ‘Get well soon,’ in the comments section on a paparazzi post.

A picture of Kanika Mann.

In an interview with ETimes, while speaking about her injuries, Kanika said, “Yes, I have got a few injuries. In fact, I was telling Rohit Shetty sir recently that I am not able to move my hand and leg and he said, ‘Humari audience ko toh nahi pata na (our audience doesn't know that), they feel you have come here in Khatron Ke Khiladi and you are a strong player, come, now is the time to show, that you are a strong player.’ So it’s fine, we are here and injuries are a part of a stunt based reality show like KKK. We are bound to get injured.”

She added, “I think the beauty of the show is when you are performing the tasks, you don’t pay attention to your injuries. Jiska pair bhi toota hota hai na woh daudne lag jaaye (Someone with a broken leg might also start running), we get such an adrenaline rush. We get so motivated and excited that we decide we have to do it. There is a different motivation and if suppose the other contestant has done a better performance, then we get more charged up. And we forget about our pain injuries then at that point of time. But once we were done with the stunt, we realised oh I’ve hurt my hand, leg (laughs). I click pictures of my scars and injuries and send them to my family, see I’ve got new jewellery or a trophy to flaunt. I am flaunting my injuries and scars because I’ve managed to reach so far and I am able to do stunts and complete them with or without injuries. This feeling is amazing.”

Apart from Kanika, the show also features contestants Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Surbhi Jha, Shivangi Joshi and among many others.

