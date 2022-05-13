Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat and Kanika Mann will join Rohit Shetty's show, contestants to fly to Cape Town

Former Bigg Boss contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat and actor Kanika Mann are confirmed to join season 12 of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show will be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the shoot will take place in South Africa's Cape Town. (Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 complete list of all confirmed contestants: Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia and more)

Speaking about joining the show, Nishant in a statement said, "When I take part in any competition, I always believe in giving a tough fight and sticking to a never giving up policy. After Bigg Boss 15, I feel Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield." He added that he will give his 'best shot at overcoming my fears'. He added, "I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir's guidance."

In a statement, Kanika said, “I've always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I'll remember it for life. I'm particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I'm hoping that through this show I'm not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better. Since I wouldn't get to do any of the stuff I would on the show in my regular life, I promise to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained.”

Other confirmed contestants in the show are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Mr Faisu, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, and Tushar Kalia.

Earlier, confirming her participation on the show, Rubina had said, “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour.”

