Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 complete list of all confirmed contestants: Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia and more

A day after Rubina Dilaik confirmed her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, TV actor Shivangi Joshi has also been confirmed as a contestant on the adventure reality show. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will return as the show host. (Also read: Balika Vadhu 2’s Shivangi Joshi opens up on her equation with Mohsin Khan)

As fans gear up for the next season of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, we bring you the complete list of confirmed contestants, and also the names that are rumoured to be signing their contract for the show.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is the first confirmed contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina will now be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Confirming the news, Rubina said, “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour.”

Widely known for her work in the popular TV show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina has also featured in a few music videos.

Shivangi Joshi

Best known for her role on the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi has also been confirmed as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi. “Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited for it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring alot of motivation to me," she said.

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi also featured on TV soaps such as Begusarai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Mr Faisu

Mr Faisu has also confirmed his participation. From being a social media super-star to now participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the feeling itself is unfathomable. Sharing the screen with the almighty of action, Rohit Shetty and performing adventures under his mentorship is what I am looking forward to in the show. I am ready for the thrill, action and adventure that awaits this season," he said.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is also a confirmed contestant on the upcoming show. She has earlier participated in reality shows such as Kaho Na Yaar Hai and Meethi Choori Number One. She has also featured on many fictional TV shows including Rakt Sambandh and Balika Vadhu. She was the narrator in Naagin 2 and also featured in Kundali Bhagya.

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia also participated in Bigg Boss 15.

Rajiv Adatia, who made wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15 last year, has also been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Before entering the show, Rajiv had told Hindustan Times that he has known his rakhi sisters, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty for more than a decade.

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande is a confirmed contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Best known for her appearance on Ace of Space, Chetna Pande will also be joining the stunt-based reality show. "I've been a part of reality shows before, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is unlike any other show. The show truly tests one's determination and willpower. I am all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory," she said.

Apart from Ace of Space, she has also featured in a few other reality shows, as well as the fictional web series Class of 2020.

Tushar Kalia

Choreographer and dancer Tushar Kalia, who has participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, will now be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was also the stage director on the sixth and seventh seasons of the reality show India's Got Talent. He got his Bollywood break with Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and has choreographed in films such as Half Girlfriend, War, The Zoya Factor and Junglee.

Others who are rumoured to be participating in the show are Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui, former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Erica Fernandes and Pavitra Punia are other names that are rumoured to be seen on the show soon. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu has also dropped hints that he will be participating. He promisesaid during an Instagram lie session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON