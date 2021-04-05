Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover exchange pleasantries on Twitter, fans want reconciliation: 'Love you paji'

Comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, who had a public falling out a few years ago, had a brief social media exchange on Kapil's birthday last week. Sunil took to Twitter to wish his former colleague a happy birthday, and Kapil thanked him warmly.

On Sunday, responding to Sunil's April 2 message, Kapil wrote, "Thank you paji love you." In his birthday message, Sunil had written, "Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9! Wishes and love. Stay happy and healthy pah ji."

Their fans appealed to them to put aside their differences and reconcile. "But sir all Indian waiting when both u come together... Please come .... Not for each other or money matter. But rest of the peoples," one person wrote. "Both should work together. I personally missing you a lot Dr. Gulati," wrote another.

Sunil and Kapil, who used to appear together on the very popular Comedy Nights with Kapil, reportedly had a brawl aboard a flight in 2017, following which Sunil quit the show and embarked on a solo career. He has since appeared in major films and the web series Tandav. Kapil, meanwhile, after a series of false starts, returned with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Both have since expressed a desire to move on from the past. They even appeared for an event together in 2019.

Also read: Kapil Sharma reveals the name of his son after Neeti Mohan asks him

Kapil told a leading daily in 2020, "Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships). Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega (I have learnt quite a few things from Sunil, if a good project comes by, it will be fun to work with him).”