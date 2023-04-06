Kapil Sharma asks Suresh Raina about getting out early when wife is in stadium, cricketer replies 'sabke saath hota hai'

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will not have Bollywood celebrities, but cricketers along with their wives as guests. Suresh Raina will be seen on the show with wife Priyanka, newlywed Deepak Chahar with wife Jaya and cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra with wife Aakshi Mathur. The promo of the episode shows Kapil joking about how he wasn't invited to Deepak's wedding, and asking Suresh Raina about his bad performance, when his wife is in stadium. Also read: Kapil Sharma makes fun of Geeta Kapur for judging too many reality shows: 'Inke bina koi show ban hi nahi sakta'

Suresh Raina will be seen with wife Priyanka on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The promo opens with Kapil Sharma welcoming the three cricketers and their spouses on the sets. While congratulating Deepak Chahar and wife Jaya about their recent wedding, Kapil added, “Main aana bhi chahta tha fir yaad aaya ki aapne bulaya nahi (I wanted to come but then I remembered that you had not sent me an invite).”

Kapil goes on to ask Suresh about incidents, when his wife was in stadium to watch the match and he got out in the first over. Suresh answers, “Sabke saath hota hai, wife aati hai saj dhaj ke ekdum makeup-shakeup lagake, uska pati run banayega to pahli hi ball me out hoyega paji kaha se khana milega (it happens with everyone, the wife comes all decked up, and the husband will get out in the first ball, he won't get any food).”

Shifting his focus to Aakash Chopra's wife, Kapil asks Aakshi if she watches cricket matches. She replies that she first used to watch him play and now watches his commentary. Sharing one such incident, she says, “Main ab commentary wale messages karti hu ki ‘ye kya boldia’. Meri friend ne bola ki aapke husband ne abhi abhi bola hai commentary mein ki England jeet jayegi, maine kaha, ‘I am really sorry, main abhi pata karti hu (now I write messages about his commentary. My friend once said, 'your husband has said that England will win'. I said sorry and told her that I am asking him about it).'”

Sony shared the promo of the upcoming episode on social media with the caption: “Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje… The Kapil Sharma Show mein, jab Indian cricketers apni patniyon ke saath aayenge, tab Kappu shaadi ke baare mein kuch manoranjak kissey sunaayenge! (Kapil will share some interesting anecdotes about weddings as cricketers will be seen visiting The Kapil Sharma Show along with their wives).”

