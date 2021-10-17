Kapil Sharma catches Krushna Abhishek off guard with joke about feud with Govinda, this was his clever comeback

Krushna Abhishek’s long-running feud with Govinda has become fodder for jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show. On Saturday’s episode, Kapil Sharma left Krushna speechless for a few seconds, as he alluded to his fight with Govinda.

Addressing celebrity guest Taapsee Pannu, Krushna made a play on the words ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ - referring to her film, as well as a bull’s eye. He said, “Maine kal hi Saand Ki Aankh dekhi, lekin jab saand ne meri aankh dekhi na, main bohot ghabra gayi (I watched Saand Ki Aankh just yesterday but when the bull looked into my eyes, I freaked out).”

Not missing the opportunity to take a dig, Kapil chimed in, “Isko toh mama bhi aankhen dikha jaate hai (Even his uncle looks at him with blazing eyes).” Krushna was momentarily stumped but managed a clever comeback.

“Maine mama ki bhi Aankhen dekhi hai. Chunky Panday tha na usme? Bohot achchi picture thi woh. Bohot mazaa aaya (I have watched my uncle’s Aankhen. It starred Chunky Panday, right? It was a great film, I really enjoyed it),” Krushna said, playing on the double meaning of Aankhen-- the 1993 film starring Govinda, as well as eyes.

Krushna and Govinda’s families have shared a strained relationship since 2016, with things escalating in recent weeks. Their respective wives, Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja, recently took potshots at each other.

Recently, after Krushna refused to be a part of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda and Sunita, she said that she was distressed and did not wish to see his face ever again. Kashmera, in an interview soon afterwards, said that Sunita was known only because of Govinda and did not have an identity of her own.

Sunita later suggested that Kashmera was a ‘bad daughter-in-law’ and the root of all problems in the family.

